Locally owned Animal Farm opens and awakens Columbus culture

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – One of a kind for the city of Columbus, The Animal Farm opened its doors. Owners Landon Thompson and Hudson Terrell become a part of the neighborhood in Uptown Columbus with grand opening this past September, bringing a unique, communal restaurant style to the Columbus community.

The restaurant is located on 12th St. and was a drawing point for Thompson and Terrell, who met because of their interest in the building. The patio is to be the “crown jewel,” says Terrell. The two joined one another in the restaurant dream after finding out they were both Brookstone graduates.

Thompson has held numerous chef positions with his most notable at Cooks and Soldiers located in Atlanta Georgia. Terrell has worked his way up in the restaurant industry, from dishwasher to general manager at restaurant, Five and Ten, in Athens Georgia. Hudson graduated from University of Georgia and then became manager at Acre in Auburn.

The two found themselves back in Columbus and ready to open a restaurant of their own. Terrell says, “it was something I always wanted to do.” Opening a restaurant in his hometown, to give back to Columbus, was always the dream.

With The Animal Farm officially opened, the concept displays a modern farmhouse theme. In house butchered meats and seasonal local produce adds to the distinctive display of the menu. “The menu is meant to be a fun, communal dining experience where you all, as a table, order a bunch of different things, try it all out, have a good time, talk and drink,” Terrell explains.

Lunch is a different design, meant for business lunch breaks, the restaurant becomes a fast sandwich stop. Lunch is served with fries or tots, breaking the traditional side of only fries.

Since opening, the two owners have experienced great support from their alma mater, “we have felt support especially from the Brookstone community, they’ve come out in droves, it’s been awesome,” says Terrell

Be sure to check out The Animal Farm and all it has to offer as you choose your next dinner spot.