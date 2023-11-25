COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Nov. 25 is Small Business Saturday, a time to support local small businesses and celebrate their impact in the community.

Small business is only as good as the local community. Darlene Stephens, Co-owner of Uptown Exclusives

The holiday season is underway and while shoppers across the nation typically gear up for Black Friday shopping, the day after represents a time to celebrate our mom-and-pop businesses.

A Columbus boutique has a long standing tradition each year on Small Business Saturday.

All of our customers that come in and also all of us will have donuts from the new Parlor Donuts, which is over at Highside Market. Throughout the day, we’ll all go and buy gift cards from different small businesses within the community. We use those for incentives, bonuses and our company gifts at the end of the Christmas season. Darlene Stephens, Co-owner of Uptown Exclusives

According to Forbes Advisor, “out of the 33.2 million small businesses in the U.S.,16 percent have between one and 19 employees.”

A local running store gets creative with their marketing, making sure to have a large presence in our community.

For us, it’s really important to do anything and everything that we can for the community, and that’s where we really try to pack a punch. We have a bunch of programs that happen kind of all throughout the year. We collaborate with other organizations in the area and we donate shoes, for example. We love to be able to help and then when we have that support, it allows us to continue doing all of these efforts that we have in the area. Sara Daniels, Assistant Manager at Big Dog Fleet Feet

Along Broadway, local bookstore JudyBug’s Books has been in business for 21 years. The manager says people appreciate the unique experience they get when shopping at the 80s-inspired store.

Columbus in general is really big on supporting locals. So, it’s just keeping up with what we would like our city to be. Everybody is interconnected like a barter system. ‘Hey, you have this? Yep, I’ll give you this for it.’ Chey Painter, JudyBug’s Books

For those looking to skip the shopping traffic this holiday season, small businesses around the Fountain City remind shoppers that their Black Friday sales extend though the holiday weekend.