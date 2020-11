COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The lockdown at St Anne-Pacelli Catholic School has been lifted.

The lockdown was lifted at 2:27 p.m.

The school was on lockdown for about 15 minutes, according to officials.

School officials say the lockdown was put in place due to police looking for a suspect in the area of the school.

Officials say all teachers and students are accounted for, and everyone followed procedures put in place for situations like this one.