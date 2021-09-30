Lockdown lifted at Callaway Middle School after report of student with gun

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Callaway Middle School was placed on a hard lockdown Thursday afternoon. According to school officials, the lockdown was put in place after the principal received a report of the possibility a student may be in possession of a gun.

Officials say police and school resource officers investigated the report and conducted an extensive search with no gun being found on campus.

The lockdown was lifted after it was determined there was no threat to the school, according to officials.

Irisha Goodman, the Public Relations Director for the Troup County School System, said safety will always be the main concern for school officials during events such as this.

“We cannot stress this enough, safety is our number one priority for all students and we will do whatever it takes to make sure that doesn’t change,” said Goodman.