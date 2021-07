RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A log truck has overturned and is block all lanes of a road in Russell County.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident happened on Alabama Highway 169 at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday afternoon

Officials say currently all lanes are blocked, and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers are asking everyone to avoid the area or use an alternate route.