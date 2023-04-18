COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Folks say April showers bring May flowers, but Columbus’s longstanding florist businesses are gearing up for popular flower holidays all spring long. This April, store owners said prom corsages and boutonnieres, Mother’s Day bouquets and wedding arrangements will keep them busy this season, in addition to funeral and cemetery arrangements.

Even though the seasons are changing, florists said relatively little in their stock is seasonal and most offerings are available year-round, which hasn’t always been the case but is now common.

“In this day and time, with quick access of transportation, you can order flowers from growers wherever,” said Albright’s owner Glenn Albright. The owner explained he has worked in flower shops locally since leaving the military in 1958 but Albright’s has been family-owned since 1958.

Currently, Albright’s sources blooms from places like South America, Holland and California to keep varieties available all year. Notably, Albright reported the store does not keep any local blooms in stock.

The case is similar at Hazel’s Flowers and Gifts and Terri’s Flowers, which have been in business for 34 and 40-plus years, respectively.

Glenn Albright adjusts a flower arrangement. Photo by Olivia Yepez.

Austin Foster shows off store offerings. Photo by Olivia Yepez.

Hazel Thomas poses in front of fresh flower arrangements. Photo by Olivia Yepez.

At Terri’s Florist, the shop’s newest owner Austin Foster, 24, said he was promoted to the position within his family business earlier this year. Foster explained most flowers in stock at Terri’s don’t change depending on the seasons but tulips are usually a winter flower. The store will only carry them for a few more weeks, but they do have seasonal replacement.

“Sunflowers will start coming in,” said Foster. Sunflowers are not usually available in the winter, he added.

Hazel’s Flowers and Gifts owner Hazel Thomas has owned her business for 34 years. She said sunflowers were also a spring and summer favorite at her shop. Thomas reported Gerber daisies are another popular seasonal choice.

At Albright’s, peonies are in stock for the time being, as well.

According to Thomas, her favorite arrangements to make this time of year are fresh flower bouquets for Mother’s Day.

“We can be as creative as we want with the fresh flowers,” Thomas said. She urged customers to buy flowers for Mother’s Day and other events year-round.

Hours and locations for Albright’s, Terri’s Florist and Hazel’s Flowers and Gifts can be found online.