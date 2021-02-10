 

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

Long-time Muscogee County educator, Sarah Jane Garrett passes away

Local News

by: WRBL News 3

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Long-time educator Sarah Jane Garrett passed away on Jan. 6, 2021. Garrett began working for the school district in 1965 and eventually retired in 1995.

During her time with the Muscogee County School District, Garrett served as a secretary, teacher, counselor, and principal.

Throughout the years Garrett worked at Midland Elementary School, Waddell Elementary School, Beallwood Elementary School, Eddy Jr. High School, and Forrest Road Elementary School.

A visitation for Garrett will be held at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary on Thursday, Feb. 11 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. A private graveside service will be held in Ft. Mitchell, Alabama on Feb. 12 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial gifts be made to St. Jude Hospital or a charity of your choice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

56° / 55°
Fair
Fair 0% 56° 55°

Thursday

72° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 72° 57°

Friday

60° / 49°
Rain
Rain 64% 60° 49°

Saturday

56° / 46°
Rain
Rain 78% 56° 46°

Sunday

53° / 44°
Showers
Showers 44% 53° 44°

Monday

58° / 43°
Showers
Showers 51% 58° 43°

Tuesday

50° / 34°
AM Showers
AM Showers 40% 50° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
56°

57°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
57°

57°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
57°

58°

3 AM
Foggy
7%
58°

58°

4 AM
Foggy
12%
58°

59°

5 AM
Foggy
13%
59°

59°

6 AM
Foggy
19%
59°

60°

7 AM
Foggy
24%
60°

60°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
60°

60°

9 AM
Cloudy
22%
60°

62°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
62°

64°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
23%
66°

68°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
68°

70°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
70°

71°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

71°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
71°

70°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
70°

68°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
68°

67°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
67°

65°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
65°

64°

9 PM
Rain
68%
64°

63°

10 PM
Rain
66%
63°

62°

11 PM
Light Rain
64%
62°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories