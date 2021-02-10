Long-time Muscogee County educator, Sarah Jane Garrett passes away

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Long-time educator Sarah Jane Garrett passed away on Jan. 6, 2021. Garrett began working for the school district in 1965 and eventually retired in 1995.

During her time with the Muscogee County School District, Garrett served as a secretary, teacher, counselor, and principal.

Throughout the years Garrett worked at Midland Elementary School, Waddell Elementary School, Beallwood Elementary School, Eddy Jr. High School, and Forrest Road Elementary School.

A visitation for Garrett will be held at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary on Thursday, Feb. 11 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. A private graveside service will be held in Ft. Mitchell, Alabama on Feb. 12 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial gifts be made to St. Jude Hospital or a charity of your choice.