ATLANTA (WRBL) — Columbus attorney John Martin became the seventh Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Superior Court judge Thursday morning during a swearing-in ceremony in the Capitol.

Gov. Brian Kemp, who appointed Martin last month, administered the oath in front of a small group of family, friends, lawyers, and lawmakers.

“Being a Superior Court judge was never a career goal of mine,” Martin said. “But when I saw lifelong friend Judge Ben Land quickly and seemingly transition from private practice to being a respected and efficient Superior Court judge, he became someone I wanted to emulate.”

The 54-year-old Martin has been a member of the Georgia Bar for 27 years.

He spent 17 years in private practice with his father until Frank Martin’s death in 2012. Martin has been a sole practitioner for the last 10 years.

Martin is a graduate of the University of Georgia and earned his law degree at Mississippi College.

Martin replaces Judge William C. Rumer who retired in September. Martin will assume his new role immediately.

Superior Court judge Ben Land was appointed to the State Court of Appeals and State Court judge Ben Richardson was tab to replace Land. Richardson and Land will assume their new duties in July.