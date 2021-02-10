Longtime Columbus educator Mike Edmondson passes away at 66

Muscogee County School Board member and longtime Columbus educator Mike Edmondson died Wednesday, a family friend has confirmed. Edmondson was 66.

Edmondson spent nearly 40 years teaching science in Columbus public schools, including Hardaway High School, Northside High School, Shaw High School, and Spencer High School. He was the 1987 Muscogee County Teacher of the Year.

The weight of Edmondson’s passing will be felt community wide.

By his own count, Edmondson had taught science to nearly 11,000 Muscogee County students since the mid-1970s.

Edmondson was a complete product of the Columbus public education system, graduating from Hardaway High School in 1972. He’s one of the few in the community who has been a student, teacher, and board member in the local education system of Columbus.

“His entire life was committed to the students and the school district, and education in general. So, He is going to be someone whose legacy is certainly to be felt in our community for a long time. We appreciate so much all of the many gifts and contributions he has made to public education and to our community as a whole,” said David Lewis, Superintendent of Education for the Muscogee County School District.

Edmondson died after a brief fight with cancer. He passed away shortly before noon at the Columbus Hospice House on Feb. 10, 2021. Arrangements are pending.

Edmondson was elected to the Muscogee County School Board, District 2, in 2018. He won election using a coalition of former students and colleagues to earn the District 2 seat. He was still on the board at the time of his passing.

Edmondson earned two degrees, his undergraduate and Masters’ from Columbus State University, he received a doctorate from Auburn University in December 2001.