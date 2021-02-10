 

Longtime Columbus educator Mike Edmondson passes away at 66

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Muscogee County School Board member and longtime Columbus educator Mike Edmondson died Wednesday, a family friend has confirmed. Edmondson was 66.

Edmondson spent nearly 40 years teaching science in Columbus public schools, including Hardaway High School, Northside High School, Shaw High School, and Spencer High School. He was the 1987 Muscogee County Teacher of the Year.

The weight of Edmondson’s passing will be felt community wide.

By his own count, Edmondson had taught science to nearly 11,000 Muscogee County students since the mid-1970s.

Edmondson was a complete product of the Columbus public education system, graduating from Hardaway High School in 1972. He’s one of the few in the community who has been a student, teacher, and board member in the local education system of Columbus.

“His entire life was committed to the students and the school district, and education in general. So, He is going to be someone whose legacy is certainly to be felt in our community for a long time. We appreciate so much all of the many gifts and contributions he has made to public education and to our community as a whole,” said David Lewis, Superintendent of Education for the Muscogee County School District.

Edmondson died after a brief fight with cancer. He passed away shortly before noon at the Columbus Hospice House on Feb. 10, 2021. Arrangements are pending.

Edmondson was elected to the Muscogee County School Board, District 2, in 2018. He won election using a coalition of former students and colleagues to earn the District 2 seat. He was still on the board at the time of his passing.

Edmondson earned two degrees, his undergraduate and Masters’ from Columbus State University, he received a doctorate from Auburn University in December 2001.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

69° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 5% 69° 57°

Thursday

74° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 62% 74° 59°

Friday

61° / 50°
Showers
Showers 50% 61° 50°

Saturday

56° / 46°
Rain
Rain 68% 56° 46°

Sunday

54° / 45°
Showers
Showers 39% 54° 45°

Monday

56° / 42°
Showers
Showers 53% 56° 42°

Tuesday

51° / 37°
AM Showers
AM Showers 41% 51° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

3 PM
Cloudy
5%
69°

69°

4 PM
Cloudy
4%
69°

68°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
68°

67°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
67°

65°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
65°

63°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
63°

61°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
61°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
60°

60°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
60°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
59°

59°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
59°

59°

2 AM
Foggy
10%
59°

59°

3 AM
Foggy
13%
59°

58°

4 AM
Foggy
14%
58°

58°

5 AM
Foggy
24%
58°

58°

6 AM
Foggy
22%
58°

59°

7 AM
Foggy
22%
59°

60°

8 AM
Foggy
24%
60°

61°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

63°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

65°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
65°

67°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
67°

70°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

71°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
71°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories