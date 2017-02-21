Looking at the road ahead for the new Toomer’s Oaks

AUBURN, Ala. — Department of Horticulture Professor at Auburn University, Gary Keever feels much more confident about the newest set of Toomer’s Oaks than he did with the ones that were planted back in 2015.

Keever said his confidence stems from the prep work for the trees, their planting and the care they will receive going forward.

The trees came from a nursery in Central Florida where they had been managed their whole life. They had been root pruned their whole life, and Keever said that pruning concentrates the roots close to the trunk. When this happens, you get more roots when the tree is dug up, which helps the tree establish quicker.

The trees that were planted back in 2015 came from a nursery that had not been managed for seven to eight years and were selected for their appearance. The trees planted on Saturday are smaller in diameter compared to the previous trees. Keever said that smaller trees should establish quicker.

Keever said that transplanting is a stressful time on the tree regardless of the type of care it is given in the nursery. Keever said on Saturday, when the trees were taken off the flatbed, many leaves were found on the flatbed. Keever said it was a result of the tarp that covered the canopy beating down on it as it traveled down the road at high speeds. He said that the trees lost about 10% of the leaves in the canopy during transportation and added that planting the tree jostled the root ball.

Now, the most critical thing for the tree is maintaining proper water balance in the root zone. Keever said the trees are not actively growing, and the water demands are not that high. There was a bit of root loss in digging the tree, and the root system is not in good balance with the canopy yet. Keever said that in essence, the trees are on life support while they get roots added to the native soil.

This past Saturday, the soil was replaced. The previous soil was 90% sand. This new soil is 50% compost, 30% topsoil and 20% sand. Keever said that this soil has greater water holding capacity and should be better for managing the water status. Tensiometers will also be inserted into the soil which will give an indication as to when the tree should be irrigated.

On the previous tree, there was drip irrigation at the base of the tree and a pipe that ran up the tree, which sprayed the canopy. These two items were on the same irrigation zone, and Keever said it was difficult to manage water in the root ball and apply water to the canopy to keep it cool. Now, there will be separate zones and canopy irrigation can be run as often as needed. Keever said that this process put out low volume water, but cools the canopy and will be an integral part of minimizing stress on the tree during summer.

Keever said that if the tree puts on normal chute growth, and there is no leaf drop during the hotter months, that is a good sign.

“With the proper care, these trees should establish quickly,” Keever said. “They should regenerate roots, extend out into the native soil and begin to scavenge for water and nutrients well beyond the root ball that they’re restricted to today.”

Keever said that the trees may not be ready to roll by the fall.

Assistant Chief of Police for the Auburn Police Division, Will Mathews said that the division will continue to keep 24 hour video surveillance on the corner, and will continue to adequately staff the corner for events like football games.

“It’s a tradition to celebrate there,” Assistant Chief Mathews said. “So, we will continue to work with Auburn University to provide a safe environment for those celebrations that are planned for that venue and staff accordingly to have a safe and successful celebration there.”