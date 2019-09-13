Looking for a spare garbage truck, maybe a bike? City surplus auction this weekend

So, do you need a used garbage truck? What about a weedeater? Or, maybe, just weedeater parts?

How about a used Harley-Davidson motorcycle? If a Harley is too much bike, what about just a plain, old bicycle?

Surely, you can use some spare stadium lights, right?

All of that stuff and plenty more will be on sale this weekend during an auction at the Columbus Civic Center. The annual city’s surplus auction will be held beginning at 10 a.m. in the parking lot adjacent to the Civic Center at 400 Fourth Street just off Victory Drive.

The auction is being run by Evans Auctioneers and will include hundreds of items, some of them being sold in lots. It is expected to draw a varied crowd, said Evans Auctioneers owner Anne Evans.

“There will be families here for all the bicycles and things that they use at home; there will be dealers who come in from various states who buy the garbage trucks and big vehicles to refurbish for resale,” Evans said. “We expect to 200-400 people who will actually come to the auction.”

There several dozen of city vehicles, including ambulances, buses, police cars, trucks and electric carts.

The event starts at 9 a.m. with all of the items available for inspection. They are being sold as-is.

For information on the items being auctioned, click on this website.

The most unusual items is among the jewelry that is being sold. There is a set of 14-karat gold teeth covers. There also watches and chains if you want something a little less used.