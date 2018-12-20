Low gas prices encouraging holiday travelers

The number of drivers on the highways is picking up as the holiday travel period ramps up this weekend. 

Gas is less than two dollars a gallon at numerous stations across phenix city. As a result more drivers are expected to hit the roads for the holidays.

The low prices are also allowing families to spend a little extra on gifts this year. 

“It means a lot because since it is Christmas it real helps everyone save some money they can do more for their family for Christmas,” says Paris Ward. 

Drivers in Columbus are paying a little more to fuel up their cars. The average gallon of gas is just over two dollars in the fountain city. 
     

