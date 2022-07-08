(STACKER) – The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Columbus, GA-AL, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

#50. Tire repairers and changers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $27,970

– #296 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,520

– Employment: 93,180

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($44,520)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,370)

#49. Skincare specialists

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $27,960

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,700

– Employment: 50,580

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($79,860)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($67,750)

— Danbury, CT ($67,480)

#48. Stockers and order fillers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $27,840

– #357 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,550

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,020

– Employment: 2,451,430

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)

#47. Emergency medical technicians

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $27,770

– #259 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,690

– Employment: 161,400

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($63,500)

— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($59,020)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($58,770)

#46. Receptionists and information clerks

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $27,760

– #342 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 910

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,910

– Employment: 983,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)

#45. Psychiatric aides

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $27,640

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,640

– Employment: 39,140

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($54,830)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($54,000)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($51,960)

#44. Nursing assistants

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $26,870

– #357 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 850

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,250

– Employment: 1,314,830

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,690)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,500)

— Salinas, CA ($44,210)

#43. Couriers and messengers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $26,840

– #204 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,270

– Employment: 68,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,430)

— Modesto, CA ($42,550)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,220)

#42. Broadcast technicians

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $26,560

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,280

– Employment: 25,270

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,430)

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($70,990)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,950)

#41. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– #192 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,440

– Employment: 277,200

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,490)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,560)

— Ithaca, NY ($39,570)

#40. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $26,130

– #250 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 98,970

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ames, IA ($44,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)

#39. Switchboard operators, including answering service

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $26,090

– #193 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,590

– Employment: 48,190

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($51,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($51,250)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,440)

#38. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $25,860

– #340 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,520

– Employment: 392,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)

#37. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $25,820

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,680

– Employment: 132,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($40,580)

— Anchorage, AK ($40,540)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,730)

#36. Residential advisors

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $25,270

– #262 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,950

– Employment: 92,500

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($50,560)

— Napa, CA ($48,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($46,210)

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Columbus, Georgia

#35. Sewing machine operators

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $25,030

– #221 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,880

– Employment: 116,220

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Appleton, WI ($43,060)

— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)

#34. Cooks, restaurant

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $24,980

– #373 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,630

– Employment: 1,193,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)

#33. Funeral attendants

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $24,810

– #133 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,630

– Employment: 32,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,440)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,270)

— Trenton, NJ ($43,730)

#32. Substitute teachers, short-term

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $24,750

– #261 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

#31. Retail salespersons

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $24,630

– #389 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,530

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,920

– Employment: 3,693,490

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)

#30. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $24,610

– #361 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,300

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,860

– Employment: 2,036,680

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)

#29. Animal caretakers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $24,350

– #337 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,520

– Employment: 225,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)

— Salinas, CA ($37,420)

#28. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $24,150

– #273 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,500

– Employment: 243,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($46,270)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)

#27. Recreation workers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $24,080

– #371 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,020

– Employment: 264,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)

#26. Packers and packagers, hand

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $23,890

– #331 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,950

– Employment: 585,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)

— Rome, GA ($38,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)

#25. Cooks, fast food

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $23,760

– #164 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 930

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,490

– Employment: 768,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)

#24. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $23,670

– #270 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,040

– Employment: 220,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)

#23. Physical therapist aides

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $23,390

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,370

– Employment: 42,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)

— Jackson, MS ($42,210)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)

#22. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $23,350

– #305 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,830

– Employment: 157,400

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)

#21. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $22,980

– #384 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,550

– Employment: 351,960

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)

#20. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $22,910

– #348 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,570

– Employment: 175,660

– Entry level education requirements: not available

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)

— Napa, CA ($42,730)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)

#19. Food preparation workers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $22,820

– #357 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,810

– Employment: 783,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)

#18. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $22,730

– #347 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 710

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,580

– Employment: 723,430

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)

#17. Driver/sales workers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $22,680

– #376 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,970

– Employment: 477,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($48,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,390)

— Fargo, ND-MN ($46,360)

#16. Manicurists and pedicurists

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $22,580

– #142 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,480

– Employment: 120,540

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Provo-Orem, UT ($45,320)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($42,170)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($40,030)

#15. Waiters and waitresses

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $22,520

– #306 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,300

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 1,804,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)

— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)

#14. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $21,830

– #303 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,690

– Employment: 336,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)

— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)

#13. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $21,660

– #371 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

#12. Bartenders

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $21,630

– #365 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,340

– Employment: 485,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)

#11. Dishwashers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $21,620

– #345 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,350

– Employment: 377,040

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)

#10. Cooks, short order

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $21,430

– #233 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 124,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)

#9. Childcare workers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $21,240

– #347 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– Employment: 438,520

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)

— Napa, CA ($36,850)

#8. Cashiers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $21,180

– #378 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,840

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,780

– Employment: 3,335,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)

#7. Fast food and counter workers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $20,760

– #344 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,400

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– Employment: 3,095,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)

#6. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $20,560

– #323 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,000

– Employment: 324,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)

— Madera, CA ($36,490)

#5. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $20,150

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 54,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)

#4. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $19,780

– #227 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,320

– Employment: 114,320

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)

#3. Bailiffs

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $19,720

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 16,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($69,600)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,050)

— Glens Falls, NY ($66,980)

#2. Bus drivers, school

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $19,360

– #334 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,750

– Employment: 361,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elkhart-Goshen, IN ($55,400)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($55,150)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($53,770)

#1. Amusement and recreation attendants

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $19,000

– #340 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 262,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)

— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)