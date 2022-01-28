Lt. Gen. Sam Wetzel laid to rest at Fort Benning; ‘We lost a mountain’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A former Fort Benning commander who rose to the highest ranks in the U.S. Army was laid to rest Friday afternoon.

Lt. Sam Wetzel becomes the 19th general officer to be buried on the Main Post Cemetery.

“We lost a mountain,” Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe, Commander Maneuver Center for Excellence.

Wetzel was interred Friday afternoon on a U.S. Army post he commanded four decades ago.

He was laid to rest with full military honors and all of the pomp and circumstance that goes with a three-star general who led troops in two wars – Korea and Vietnam.

“A veteran of two wars, right?” Donahoe said. “He fought in Korea as a young lieutenant. Goes to Vietnam as a battalion commander – 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry, the Polar Bears. He fights for a year in hard combat. Then he comes out of that and helps the Army transition into the Army that won the Cold War.”

General Wetzel spent nine of his 34 years in Germany. You could see the respect when a German Lieutenant Colonel showed up to say farewell to a friend of Germany.

“Gen. Wetzel served for the freedom of Europe in Germany, side by side with the German Army as an ally,” said Lt. Col. Siegfried Beck of the German Army. “And this is a great opportunity for me to say, thank you, sir.”

The Catholic burial service ended with Donahoe presenting Mrs. Wetzel with the American flag that draped his casket.

Then two Blackhawk helicopters flew low over the 10,800 graves in the 10-acre cemetery.

Wetzel retired in 1986 and made his home in Columbus.

(Watch the full funeral service below)