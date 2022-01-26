Lt. Gen. Wetzel to interred at Fort Benning Cemetery on Jan. 28

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – The late Lt. Gen. Robert L. (Sam) Wetzel will be interred with full military honors later this week.

Read the full news release from Fort Benning below:



FORT BENNING, Georgia – Lt. Gen. Robert L. (Sam) Wetzel will be interred

with full military honors during a ceremony scheduled for 2:30pm January 28,

at the Fort Benning Main Post Cemetery.



During his distinguished Army career, Wetzel served two combat tours, first

as an Infantry platoon leader on the Korean Peninsula and then as commander

of the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment “Polar Bears” in South Vietnam.

He served as the commanding general of Fort Benning during the early 1980’s

before returning to Europe and eventually commanding the V Corps in

Frankfurt.



In his retirement, Wetzel and his wife Eilene continued their life of

service, regularly attending meetings and ceremonies in their unwavering

support of the Soldiers, families, and civilians of Fort Benning, Columbus,

and the entire Chattahoochee River Valley.



Wetzel was born in Clarksburg, W. Va., on Oct. 6, 1930, and retired after 34

years of dedicated service; he passed away on Jan. 20, 2022, surrounded by

his loving family.



