HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A Harris County restaurant is closed for the time being as the business undergoes renovations.

On Sunday, Luke’s Pub & Steakhouse posted about it’s closure on Facebook.

The following day, the restaurant shared this message:

“Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support. For 27 years, Luke’s has been a staple in Harris County, a life for our family and employees, & a second home to many of you. Understandably, any extended period of closure is difficult for all of us. We appreciate each and every one of you and will continue to keep you posted on our progress. Please be patient with us.“

– Luke’s

At this time, there’s no word on when Luke’s will re-open.