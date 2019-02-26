Lumpkin City Councilor arrested at council meeting

News 3 has confirmed Lumpkin City Councilman Darryl Wilson was arrested during a city council meeting by Chattahoochee County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of impersonating a peace officer.

Wilson was arrested at a council meeting Monday night after allegedly impersonating a Dawson Police Officer in Chattahoochee County.

Authorities say he produced a badge during a traffic stop.

After talking to the Dawson Police Chief, authorities with the Chattahoochee County Sheriff's Office say they discovered Wilson was not an officer.

They say they've been trying to get ahold of Wilson for a while now.

Authorities say they went to his mother’s house and couldn’t get him there. They then found out Wilson was going to be at the city council meeting.

He was transported to the Muscogee County Jail Monday night.

Wilson hasn’t worked for Dawson PD since 2009.

