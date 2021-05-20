Lumpkin Police: man found dead in street

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WRBL) – A body found in the middle of the street on Wednesday is now at the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta in what Lumpkin Police call an unusual incident.

The Lumpkin Police Department received a call on May 19 at 7:29 a.m. about a Black male lying in the street at the intersection of Old Chestnut and Stevenson Street. They found a man, 67, unresponsive. The body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for autopsy.

Lumpkin Police Chief Ronald Jackson said this is unusual for his community.

“Yeah, that early in the morning, that’s not normal. That’s why were looking at it from every angle, we’re not sure if it was foul play that’s why we sent it down to Atlanta,” Jackson said.

This is an on going investigation. If you have any information, call the Lumpkin Police Department at 229-838-6101.