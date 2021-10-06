Machete carrying man shot by LaGrange Police officer released from medical center

(Still from video released by LaGrange Police of officer involved shooting)

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Monday, Oct. 4 the man carrying a machete in the officer involved shooting incident in Lagrange was released from Columbus Medical Center and arrested.

39-year-old Ronald Ray McCormick was taken to the Troup County Jail and arrested on warrants of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer and Felony Obstruction.

The GBI’s investigation confirmed McCormick charged Corporal Horseman with the machete and intentions to cause serious bodily harm, according to a press release from the LaGrange police Department.