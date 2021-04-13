Major renovation, expansion underway at Phenix City municipal building

PHENEIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — If you drive down Broad Street in Phenix City you will notice major construction is taking place at the municipal building that houses the police department, council chambers and city courtroom.
The $5 million expansion is underway, City Manager Wallace Hunter tells News 3.
They will add a new courtroom, council chambers, improve the 9-1-1 center and add additional space for the police department.
The front of the 1963 structure is being demolished.
“We will expand out the front and the building will come almost to the sidewalk,” Hunter said.
The police department will continue to operate out of the back side of the building throughout the 15 to 18 month construction process, Hunter said.
