Mamie Roberts Koon, 68: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim

Mamie Roberts Koon “loved her grandchildren,” said her daughter Melissa Hussey to the Associated Press. She was a Phenix City, Ala. native and “was loved by everyone and she will be missed,” said Hussey to AL.com.

Her daughter, a Columbus, Ga. resident told the AP that her family was “devastated” by the loss, following the Sunday storms that ravaged Eastern Alabama.

Hussey told reporters that Koon was “a retired former ABC liquor store employee,” and that she “adored” her grandchildren.

A Memorial service for Koon,will be held Friday at 4:00pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation to follow. The burial will be in Ladonia Church Cemetery.

She was a resident of Smith Station and Opelika, Alabama most of her life, according to her obituary on the Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory site.

She is survived by her son Ernest Gene Holmes of Smith Station, six grandchildren, her brother Gilbert Roberts of Smith Station, one sister: Elaine Owens of Pine Mountain, Ga.

