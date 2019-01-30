Man accused in slaying of AU graduate learns prosecutors seeking death penalty

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The man accused of kidnapping and killing an Auburn University graduate 12 years ago is learning prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against him.

38-year-old Derrill Richard “Rick Ennis was dressed in an orange striped polo when he walked into a Lee County Courtroom late Wednesday afternoon and learned prosecutors with the Lee County District Attorney’s Office believes Ennis should be sentenced to death by lethal injection for the alleged kidnapping and murder of 24-year-old Lori Ann Slesinski.

We also learned a tentative trial date has been set for February 2020.

Ennis was arrested back in August of 2018 after a cold case unit worked on the case and District Attorney Brandon Hughes presented evidence to a grand jury which returned the indictments.

Slesinski vanished from her Auburn mobile home nearly 12 years ago and as far as we know a body has not been recovered. However, investigators are not commenting on any evidence before trial. Hughes did speak about the decision to seek the death penalty after Wednesday’s status hearing.

“A lot goes into that decision, speaking with the family, the nature of the crime, just various facts go into that, and the decision was made fairly recently. This is not something we enter into rashly or lightly,” said Hughes.

Hughes says Slesinski’s parents are in favor of the death penalty.

Ennis remains behind bars at the Lee County Detention Center without bond.

ORIGINAL STORY 08/07/2018

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The family of a missing Auburn University graduate student is hoping for justice after investigators announce the capital murder arrest of a man who was a friend of their daughter’s when she vanished nearly 12 years ago.

“We hope with this arrest will bring justice to our daughter, Lori,” said Casey Slesinski, Lori’s father.

Lori Ann Slesinski was a 24-year old Auburn University graduate and mental health care worker who vanished back in 2006 from her Auburn home. Police said on June 13, 2006; a missing person report was filed with Auburn Police after Lori hadn’t been heard from in several days, couldn’t be reached by family members and hadn’t reported working. Later on June 14, her vehicle, a 2005 Mazda Tribute, was found in flames at the dead end of DeKalb Street.

Tuesday, in an emotional press conference outside the Lee County District Attorney’s office, Slesinki’s mom and dad held hands as District Attorney Brandon Hughes announced 38-year-old Derrill Richard “Rick” Ennis had been arrested in Virginia on Monday and charged with capital murder (burglary) and capital murder (kidnapping) after a Lee Co. Grand Jury indictment.

The Auburn police report says the Lee County Grand Jury indictments and arrest of Ennis came after an ongoing investigation by Auburn Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Cold Case Unit into the disappearance Slesinski.

“Last week the Lee County Grand Jury indicted Mr. Derrill Richard Ennis on two counts of capital murder one count for murder in a burglary and the other involving the murder during a kidnapping.” stated district attorney Brandon Hughes.

The police report says Ennis, who investigators say was a friend with Slesinski at the time, became a person of interest in the case early on. After being questioned by police, Ennis abruptly moved from Auburn and was never arrested. However, the cold case heated up 15-months ago when the Auburn Police Division, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Cold Case Unit, and the Lee County District Attorney’s Office began working the case again in April 2017.

“Today is about Lori, her family, friends and helping them know what happened to her 12 years ago. That has always been the goal and has remained the goal for the past 12 years,” said Auburn Police Chief Paul Register.

Ennis was indicted on Aug. 2, 2018, by a Lee County Grand Jury on two counts of Capital Murder, for murder during a kidnapping and murder during a burglary.

Ennis was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force assisted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Virginia State Police, the Montgomery and Pittsylvania County Virginia sheriff’s offices as well as the city police departments of Blacksburg, Christianburg, and Radford, Virginia.

Ennis remains in custody without bond in the Montgomery County Virginia Jail, pending extradition to Auburn, Alabama.