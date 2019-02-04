LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Jury selection is underway for a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend’s mother and killing her nearly two years ago.

Prosecutors say 53-year-old Stanley Davis murdered 57-year-old Sandra Dell Revells back on February 22, 2016. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman living in a mobile home on Lee Road 622 Opelika, Al. The woman reported she found her mother seriously injured in a bedroom of the family’s residence. Revells was located on the floor in her bedroom unresponsive suffering from multiple cuts and stab wounds.

The preliminary investigation into the murder resulted in the development of Stanley Lee Davis, the live-in-boyfriend of the victim’s daughter, as a primary suspect. Davis eventually left the state of Alabama as the case continued to be investigated.

On January 31, 2018, Davis was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida by US Marshals after contacting local law enforcement reporting that his roommate had died as a result of an overdose. That case is still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

On Feb. 5, 2018, Davis was extradited back to the State of Alabama. Davis was being sought by Lee County authorities after a Lee County Grand Jury indicted him for murder.

Jury selection could last most of the day with opening statements beginning after a jury is seated.

Man accused of stabbing and killing girlfriend’s mother on trial in Lee County