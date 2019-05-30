Local News

Man arrested in Phenix City drive-by shooting could face death penalty if convicted

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 09:06 AM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 10:11 AM EDT

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) - Phenix City police have made an arrest in a Memorial Day weekend drive-by shooting on Fourth Place South, according to a news release Thursday morning.

Jamarkus Quintez Rowell was arrested late Wednesday and charged with capital murder in the death of  22-year-old Tre’yahi Allen. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

If you kill someone while shooting from a vehicle, you are subject to the capital murder charge in Alabama.

Rowell is being held in the Russell County Jail without bond.

Sunday about 8:50 p.m., police were called to 1001 4th Place South in reference to a person who had been shot. Officers found Allen dead at the scene.

Witnesses stated that an SUV pulled up and stopped in the roadway; a male began shooting from the vehicle, striking Mr. Allen, according to police. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories