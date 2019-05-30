Man arrested in Phenix City drive-by shooting could face death penalty if convicted
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) - Phenix City police have made an arrest in a Memorial Day weekend drive-by shooting on Fourth Place South, according to a news release Thursday morning.
Jamarkus Quintez Rowell was arrested late Wednesday and charged with capital murder in the death of 22-year-old Tre’yahi Allen. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.
If you kill someone while shooting from a vehicle, you are subject to the capital murder charge in Alabama.
Rowell is being held in the Russell County Jail without bond.
Sunday about 8:50 p.m., police were called to 1001 4th Place South in reference to a person who had been shot. Officers found Allen dead at the scene.
Witnesses stated that an SUV pulled up and stopped in the roadway; a male began shooting from the vehicle, striking Mr. Allen, according to police. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle.
