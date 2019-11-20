Man arrested in Whisperwood machete incident faces multiple charges

Columbus police have identified the man arrested for an incident at Whisperwood Apartments Tuesday night.

Zandale Warrior, 27, was taken into custody and charged with hijacking a motor vehicle, reckless conduct with a weapon and obstruction of a police officer.

Columbus Police say that Warrior was running around with a machete at the apartments after Whisperwood Apartments about 9 p.m. He was arrested at about 9:35 p.m.

According to police reports, Warrior fought with police officers and struck one with an elbow.

He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court at 2 p.m. today.