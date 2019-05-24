Man arrested outside Recorder's Court appears in Municipal Court
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - The man that was arrested yesterday outside of Recorder's Court for a possession of a weapon appeared in municipal court this morning.
31-year-old Billy Johnson pled not guilty to 3 felonies, crossing a guard line with a weapon, theft by receiving stolen goods and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
The officer on duty says Johnson was acting suspiciously outside of the court. A search was conducted in Johnson's bag where a 9-millimeter firearm and 6 rounds of ammunition.
Further investigation determined the weapon wasn't stolen. Two of the three charges were dismissed by the judge, but the judge found probable cause in the case.
The case is bound to Superior Court. The judge set a $5,000 bond.
