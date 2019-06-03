Man charged in Candlewood Suites shooting faced murder charges when he was 16

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS (WRBL) - A Columbus man charged with attempted murder in a connection with a shooting at Candlewood Suites on Saturday was convicted on a voluntary manslaughter charge nearly a decade ago.

Curtis Adams, 26, was charged with murder in 2008 in the shooting death of 32-year-old John O'Neal at the Victory Crossing Apartments on North Lumpkin Road.

Just before that trial was to start in November 2010, Adams pleaded guilty to the lesser charge. He was represented by Columbus criminal defense attorney Stacey Jackson. Adams, who was 16 at the time of the shooting and 18 when he was sentenced, was given 15 years in prison, six years to serve.

The balance of the 15-year sentence was to be spent on probation, according to an order by Superior Court Judge John Allen. At least the first two years after Adams’ release was to be on supervised probation, according to the judge’s order.

It was unclear when Adams was released from the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Monday morning, Adams was scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court on an aggravated assault-dangerous weapon, criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault non- family gun, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of marijuana and cocaine and criminal trespass.

His hearing was postponed until later this month.

Saturday around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the Candlewood Suites at 6611 Whittlesey Blvd, in reference to someone that was shot. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus where he was being treated in the ICU. The victim's condition was not known on Monday.

Adams was arrested later that day and booked into the jail.