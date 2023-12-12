BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man died and a few people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Monday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 2:33 p.m. on U.S. 431 near mile marker 76 — around two miles north of Eufaula city limits in Barbour County.

ALEA says Israel Mendoza, 30, of Eufaula, died after the 2019 Toyota Corolla he was driving struck a 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander being driven by Athena Candic Richardson, 38, of Eufaula.

Two passengers, an 18 year old and a five year old, who were riding in the Outlander were taken to the hospital. Richardson was also taken, as well as Soriano Mendoza Cristino, 36, of Eufaula, who was riding in the Corolla.

No further information is available at this time. The crash is under investigation.

Please see the press release below concerning a fatality crash which occurred in Barbour County.