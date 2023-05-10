LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A man died after being struck by a train, states LaGrange Police Department.

According to law enforcement, LPD officers responded to the railroad tracks on May 6 around 7:45 p.m. at McGee Street and Addie Street. Officers found an unresponsive man lying next to the tracks. They attempted life-saving measures but they were not successful.

Police say the person was later identified as 77 years old William Stargell. Based on the nature of his injuries, it was determined that he had been struck by a train.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at (706) 883-2603.