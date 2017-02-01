Man dies in police custody after shooting daughter in Troup County: mental health being investigated

LAGRANGE,Ga. — A daughter recovers after being shot allegedly by her father.

Ashley Garrett caught up with family members who say the father wasn’t in the right frame of mind.

Troup County deputies responded to this home around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

According to them, 44-year-old James Thompson shot his 24-year old daughter Kyley.

Family members didn’t want to go on camera.

They did say, “James was not in the right frame of mind”.

This tip is apparently being used as part of the investigation led by the GBI.

“We talked to some witnesses too the GBI has and I think that may have been explained but what led up to him shooting his daughter…we really don’t know,” says Sgt. Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriffs.

The Troup County Sheriff spoke to News 3 about what happened when they arrived to the shooting.

“Very quickly attempted to make contact in the home with a phone…was unable to, and then they started yelling in the home and then they heard approximately two shots were fired,” says Smith.

Following the shooting, James reportedly had his injured daughter restrained when he walked outside.

“The male had the female in what was described as a choke hold and still holding the pistol. He was ordered to throw down the pistol..and he did.” said Smith.

So what led to his death?

“He was resisting very violently and a couple more deputies were there attempting to arrest him and it was made the decision that at that point a taser should be deployed on him for compliance and after they had him handcuffed they escorted the male down to a car. One of our patrol cars and set ‘em down next to the car and very shortly after that they noticed he’d become unresponsive”. says Smith.

Right now, deputies are working to get more information from the daughter.

At last check, she’s in stable condition, at an Atlanta- area hospital.