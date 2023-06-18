OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A man died in a single-vehicle crash in Lee County in the early hours of Sunday, June 18, states the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

According to law enforcement, Nicholas S. Faison, 28, of Virginia Beach, Va., was fatally injured when the Nissan Sentra he was driving left the roadway and struck a culvert, along with a stop sign and multiple trees.

ALEA says Faison was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:33 a.m. on Lee County 379, approximately three miles south of Valley, in Lee County.