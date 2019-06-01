COLUMBUS (WRBL) - The JTM Cooperation for Piggly Wiggly has released a statement:

"We are heartbroken by the loss of a longtime employee and fried. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family. We ask that everyone please show his family the respect and comfort that they deserve.

Owner/Operator - Justin Milligan "

Update: 12:30 pm

The body has been identified as 51-year-old Larry Alvin Long II of Phenix City.

Original Story

A 51-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning inside the cooler of a Columbus grocery store.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced the man dead at 11:50 a.m. The man worked at the Piggly Wiggly on Woodruff Farm Road, Bryan said.

The coroner's office is still trying to determine if it was an accidental death of a medical issue.

The man went in the walk-in cooler about 10:15 and his body was not discovered until after 11.

Columbus police were on the scene.