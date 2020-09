PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – One man is dead after a car hit a tree in Phenix City. The crash happened on US Highway 80 just past the Summerville Road exit.

According to authorities the victim, Danny Neese, age 59, veered off the road and hit a tree. The Russell County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities now working to determine why the car left the highway.