LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A deadly crash is under investigation in LaGrange.

According to a news release from the LaGrange Police Department, Bobby Ferrell, Jr. was killed in a crash on Callaway Church Road, just south of S.L. White Blvd.

Police and other emergency workers responded to the single vehicle crash at 12:58 a.m on Feb. 26, 2022.

Police said it appear that Ferrell traveling north at a high rate of speed, when his vehicle left the roadway edge on the north side. Ferrell then overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle which rotated across the northbound lanes striking a tree in the median, then flipping across the southbound lanes.

Ferrell was ejected from his vehicle. Both Ferrell and the vehicle came to rest on the west side of the southbound lanes.

Police said alcohol and a smell of marijuana was detected during the investigation.