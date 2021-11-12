Man killed in drive-by shooting in Hogansville, GBI investigating

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – A deadly drive-by shooting is under investigation in Hogansville. According to officials with the Hogansville Police Department, the shooting happened Friday on Oak Street.

Police received the call about the shooting at 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2021.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called-in to investigate the shooting. GBI officials arrived to the crime scene at 1:25 pm. on Friday.

According to police, the male victim was standing in his yard when a car drove-by and an occupant of the vehicle shot him.

The car is described an older model green car with tinted windows.

The victim’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details as they become available.