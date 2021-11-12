 

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Hogansville, GBI investigating

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – A deadly drive-by shooting is under investigation in Hogansville. According to officials with the Hogansville Police Department, the shooting happened Friday on Oak Street.

Police received the call about the shooting at 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2021.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called-in to investigate the shooting. GBI officials arrived to the crime scene at 1:25 pm. on Friday.

According to police, the male victim was standing in his yard when a car drove-by and an occupant of the vehicle shot him.

The car is described an older model green car with tinted windows.

The victim’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss