Man killed in motorcycle crash in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – An early morning crash has claimed the life of a man in LaGrange.

According to officials with the LaGrange Police Department, George L. Sheridan was killed in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.

Police say the single vehicle crash happened in the 1900 Block Greenville Road at 2:20 a.m.

According to police, the motorcycle Sheridan was riding left the roadway and hit a fixed object.

Sheridan was pronounced dead at the scene by the Troup County Coroner.

The crash remains under investigation.

