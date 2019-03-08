Man leaves $100 donation — and a message of love out of scripture to encourage tornado victims

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
thumbnail_Letter_1551989713044.png

The heart of folks in the Chattahoochee Valley was on full display today at Sam’s Club in Columbus.  People from all walks of life dropped off cash and checks totaling more than $30,000 in the early afternoon.

All of this is in response to a Thursday tornado relief drive sponsored by WRBL and PMB Broadcasting.

All the donated dollars go to the American Red Cross and will stay in this area to benefit local tornado victims on both sides of the Chattahoochee River.

One donor who did not care to be identified dropped off a plain white envelope that included a 100 dollar bill. Handwritten on the outside of the envelope were these words:

“To:  Tornado Victims

1 Corinthians 13, 7,13.  (7) Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful and endures through every circumstance.  (13) Three things will last forever – faith, hope, and love.  And the greatest of these is love.” 

It was signed by “A neighbor.”

News 3 Neighbors are the best!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 93° 71°

Thursday

94° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 72°

Friday

92° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 72°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Sunday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 74°

Monday

97° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 97° 75°

Tuesday

96° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
79°

83°

10 AM
Cloudy
1%
83°

85°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
85°

87°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
88°

90°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
90°

91°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
91°

90°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
90°

88°

5 PM
Cloudy
21%
88°

86°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
85°

82°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

77°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°