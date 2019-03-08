Man leaves $100 donation — and a message of love out of scripture to encourage tornado victims

The heart of folks in the Chattahoochee Valley was on full display today at Sam’s Club in Columbus. People from all walks of life dropped off cash and checks totaling more than $30,000 in the early afternoon.

All of this is in response to a Thursday tornado relief drive sponsored by WRBL and PMB Broadcasting.

All the donated dollars go to the American Red Cross and will stay in this area to benefit local tornado victims on both sides of the Chattahoochee River.

One donor who did not care to be identified dropped off a plain white envelope that included a 100 dollar bill. Handwritten on the outside of the envelope were these words:

“To: Tornado Victims

1 Corinthians 13, 7,13. (7) Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful and endures through every circumstance. (13) Three things will last forever – faith, hope, and love. And the greatest of these is love.”

It was signed by “A neighbor.”

News 3 Neighbors are the best!