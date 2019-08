MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga (WRBL) A man who broke into a funeral home and raped a corpse has pleaded guilty in Muscogee Superior Court.

Prosecutors say Domonique Smith broke into what was then Hill Watson Peoples Funeral Service back in 2015 and had sex with a female corpse. Prosecutors say Smith left DNA and was caught on camera committing the act.

A judge sentenced Smith to 20 years in prison with 15 to serve.