Man shot in chest Tuesday evening in Phenix City

Phenix City - Phenix City police say a man is hospitalized following a Tuesday evening shooting.

Detectives say it happened in the 2100 block of 5th Avenue. Investigators are withholding the victim's identity and age but say the male victim suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim underwent surgery and his condition is unknown at this time, according to police.

Authorities have released few details but say a man and woman were seen leaving the scene shortly after the shooting.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. This case is still under investigation.

If you have information that would assist in this matter, please contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.