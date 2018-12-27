Man shot to death Thursday morning had previous criminal history

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from Muscogee County Jail

A Columbus man who was shot to death early Thursday morning was released from Muscogee County Jail earlier this year after pleading guilty to an aggravated assault charge, according to court records.

Jaquan Harris, 19, died at 3:15 a.m. at the emergency room at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus. A 911 call came just after 2:30 a.m. for a Dunwoody Drive residence.

Harris pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in Muscogee County Superior Court on Feb. 26. Harris was released from the Muscogee County Jail that same day jail records show.

He was facing murder charges in the 2014 death of Christopher Jones, who was found shot to death in his vehicle in August of that year.

Harris, 14 at the time, and Jamal Scott, 15 at the time, were arrested and charged with 2014 murder. The Grand Jury indicted them in February 2015. In 2017, Harris was transferred from the Youth Detention Center to the jail.

In February of this year, Judge Ron Mullins sentenced Harris to 10 years probation and time served on the guilty plea on the aggravated assault charge, according to court records. The murder charges were dismissed at the time of the guilty plea on aggravated assault.

All police Maj. J.D. Hawk would say Thursday about Harris' death was that is under investigation by the Homicide Unit.

Harris had been in an argument with his girlfriend earlier in the evening, the deceased man's mother told authorities. That had taken place at home on Amber Drive, Coroner Buddy Bryan said.