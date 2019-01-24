Man wanted for Columbus homicide apprehended in Minnesota

A man wanted for in December homicide in Columbus was taken into custody on Saturday in Minnesota, according to local police.

Davontay Wiskow was in a St. Charles, Minn., apartment building when the Winona County SWAT team and St. Charles Police Department arrested him without incident.

Wiskow is the second person charged in the Dec. 27 death of Jaquan Harris. Jaquavis Donell Richardson, 17, was also charged with the murder in the case.

Wiskow, 18, is still in Minnesota awaiting extradition to Georgia.