Man, woman shot in Sunday night incident on Lawyers Lane, police say
COLUMBUS (WRBL) - Columbus police are investigating a late-night Sunday shooting that sent two people to the emergency room at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus.
A man and a woman were shot just after 10 p.m at 1004 Lawyers Lane, according to Maj. J.D. Hawk. The conditions of the victims are not being released. Hawk did say one of them was in worse shape than the other. He declined to say which one was more serious.
Sunday night as police investigated about 11:30, there were evidence markers in front of the one-story home and in the street.
Hawk said the investigation is continuing and no arrest has been made.
Previous
Phenix City to hold interactive mural...
Next
Valley police say masked suspect in...
Georgia News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Loggerhead sea turtle nesting season begins on Georgia coast
Rare loggerhead sea turtles are laying eggs along the Georgia coast.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New bridge open in Stewart County
The Georgia Department of Transportation has opened a new bridge in Stewart County up to traffic Wedensday afternoon.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Recall: Nearly 57 tons of ground beef for possible E coli
The federal government says a meat company in Georgia has recalled tons of ground beef for possible contamination with E. coli bacteria.Read More »
Alabama News
-
Bill to protect VictoryLand bingo
A House committee recently heard arguments on a gaming bill, sponsored by Rep. Pebblin Warren, D-Tuskegee.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
18-year-old recruit collapses and dies at Navy boot camp
Kelsey Nobles, an 18-year-old naval recruit from Alabama collapsed and died at the Naval boot camp in Great Lakes, IllinoisRead More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BREAKING: Alabama Senate approves lottery bill, moves it to House
The Alabama Senate has voted to approve a lottery bill. The decision comes from a 21-12 vote, which now moves the bill to the Alabama House of Representatives. Alabama is one of five states that does not have a state lottery at this time.Read More »