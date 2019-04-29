Man, woman shot in Sunday night incident on Lawyers Lane, police say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS (WRBL) - Columbus police are investigating a late-night Sunday shooting that sent two people to the emergency room at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus.

A man and a woman were shot just after 10 p.m at 1004 Lawyers Lane, according to Maj. J.D. Hawk. The conditions of the victims are not being released. Hawk did say one of them was in worse shape than the other. He declined to say which one was more serious.

Sunday night as police investigated about 11:30, there were evidence markers in front of the one-story home and in the street.

Hawk said the investigation is continuing and no arrest has been made.