Man’s body identified, pulled from lake in Russell County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE

07/19/17 9:35 p.m. — Authorities have recovered a man’s body Wednesday night after the man reportedly fell out of a boat earlier in the day.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office identifies the man as 40-year-old Davie Brown Jr. of Phenix City, Alabama.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry tells News 3 that Brown’s body will go to Montgomery for an autopsy Thursday morning. Sumbry says right now the cause of death is attributed to a possible drowning.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities are searching for a man who went under water in a lake and did not resurface.

According to Russell County EMA Director, Bob Franklin the call came in around 4:15 of someone diving into a lake at the Country Cottages on Sandfort Road and didn’t come back up.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor tells News 3 that a dive team is in route to the scene. According to witnesses, they say a man was in a small boat when he fell out.

Authorities have a drone in the air assisting in the search.This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss