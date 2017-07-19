Man’s body identified, pulled from lake in Russell County

UPDATE

07/19/17 9:35 p.m. — Authorities have recovered a man’s body Wednesday night after the man reportedly fell out of a boat earlier in the day.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office identifies the man as 40-year-old Davie Brown Jr. of Phenix City, Alabama.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry tells News 3 that Brown’s body will go to Montgomery for an autopsy Thursday morning. Sumbry says right now the cause of death is attributed to a possible drowning.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities are searching for a man who went under water in a lake and did not resurface.

According to Russell County EMA Director, Bob Franklin the call came in around 4:15 of someone diving into a lake at the Country Cottages on Sandfort Road and didn’t come back up.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor tells News 3 that a dive team is in route to the scene. According to witnesses, they say a man was in a small boat when he fell out.

Authorities have a drone in the air assisting in the search.This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.