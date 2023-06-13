COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Muscogee County has sent out the property tax assessments for next year.

Those assessments, which factor into tax bills, came up at the Columbus Council meeting Tuesday morning.

Charlie Mordic is a Columbus landlord and here’s what he thought when he saw his assessment this month.

“It’s got to be some type of typo or something,” he said. “But I have talked to enough people around now that have got commercial property that say they have gotten 50-percent increases across the board, too.”

Mordic is talking about the property tax assessment on his 20-unit apartment complex in Crystal Valley off Macon Road.

The assessment was $16,753.24 a year ago. The most recent assessment is $26,869.69.

Mordic and others took their complaints to city council to ask for a rollback to the property millage rate as part of a $336.8 million budget for the next fiscal year.

He charges $725 a month for two-bedroom, two-bath apartments not far off Macon Road.

Rent’s going up.

“And it’s going to be $500 a unit,” Mordic said. “So, you’ve got to factor that through each month. I mean, you’re looking at you’re looking around … Of course, we’re not going to add any of that, but $25 to $50 a month increase, at least, to each tenant.”

Deterian Davis has lived in Crystal Cove for about six years. He says he will find a way to absorb the increase, but he’s worried about some of his neighbors, especially older residents on a fixed income.

“That’s another thing,” Davis said. “You got to understand with the fixed income situation, man, like if it’s something like that … you can’t they can’t do it; you can’t do it. They are going to get put out and there’s nowhere to go. And somebody else is going to move in. And it is going to continue to be the same rotating door like it’s going to just keep going and closing and closing.”

The Tax Assessor’s office sent out more than 70,000 assessments on May 30. Almost 30,000 of them are not germane because those single-family residences are under the city’s property tax freeze. Under city ordinances, the assessed value is frozen when the home is purchased.

Muscogee County’s Chief Tax Assessor – Suzanne Widenhouse – explains why so many properties have increased in value.

Suzanne Widenhouse/Muscogee County Tax Assessor

“Houses are selling for more. Businesses are selling for more. And so the change in value is reflective of that change in the market. Maybe you haven’t done anything to your house, but your neighbors’ houses are selling for more. And that’s driving your values up, well.”

Mordic says his rents are less than the market rates in his area. That’s why he keeps long-term tenants.

“It breaks my heart that I am going to have to tell them that their rent is going up because of the tax situation,” Mordic said.

There is an appeal process and the clock has started.

“There is a 45-day appeal process,” Widenhouse said. “That appeal process started on the 30th of May. It will end on July 14th. Appeals must be in writing. You can come into my office and submit it in person. You can mail it. If you mail it, it must be postmarked. So, if you drop it off at the post office, make sure they put that counter stamp on it. We do not accept metered mail. Those would be the little Pitney- stickers. We don’t accept those as proof of mailing. We also have an online appeals process which is new this year.”

Below is an explainer from Widenhouse about the online process.

According to the tax assessor, the assessed value of all of the property in Muscogee County totals $5.99 BILLION.