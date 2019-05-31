Marion County commissioners plan to honor baseball league veteran

On this baseball field leaves fond memories that Lavelt shared with his father Roosevelt Jackson.

“He was just a genuine individual, and he loved the game of baseball, he loved helping people, and he really loved helping kids,” says Lavelt Jackson, Son of Roosevelt Jackson.

Born on December 20, 1917, Roosevelt Jackson started playing baseball in the late 1800s. Since then, he became a prominent figure in the community.



“He was the oldest living negro league baseball player manager in scout in the United States of America. He played the game, he managed the game, and he even scouted for Mr. Mayo Smith of the Philadelphia Phillies before segregation,” says Jackson.

On May 5, 2018, Jackson passed away in his sleep. Since his death, Marion County officials have been working to preserve his memory on the field with a mounted plaque or bench made in his name.

“I feel great about it. I feel like there should be something in his name around here because of all the things he done,” says Jackson.

Roosevelt may be gone, but his spirit lives on. Lavelt continues to share stories to his own son about his grandfather and living by words his father always spoke on.

“Never give up son, and keep going.” Even though he is not here I know he’s with me in strength and everything will be possible through God,” says Jackson.