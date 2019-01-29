Marion county officials give proposal to improve dirt roads

County officials in Marion are looking to upgrade their roads, with the help of a remediation plan.

The plan has been in the works for quite some time after officials have been hearing feedback on road conditions from the public. If the plan were to pass, the project will be funded through the special purpose local option sales tax for transportation.

“The plan will start off with about two miles worth of roads to bring in rock material and to bring in two additional staff members to work and bring these roads up and give us a little bit of a head start,” says Thomas Weaver, County Manager.

If passed by commissioners, weaver says the it would take up to 5 years for the plan to be completed.

The project will be on the board of commissioners agenda February 12th, for further discussion.

