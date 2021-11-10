Mark Jones Trial Day 4: Updates from inside courtroom

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Mark Jones’ public corruption trial is set to resume tomorrow morning, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.
News 3 will continue to provide updates here from inside the courtroom.
