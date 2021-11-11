Mark Jones Trial Day 5: Updates from inside courtroom

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The jury delivering the fate of embattled District Attorney Mark Jones broke for the night just after 6 p.m., Thursday Nov. 11.

They deliberated for an hour and 20 minutes before sending Judge Katherine Lumsden a note saying they were tired and ready to go home. The jury asked to re-watch video tape evidence of Jones’ and Columbus Police Corporal Sherman Hayes, that tape is at the center of the state’s case.

The jury will reconvene at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, Nov. 12 and Lumsden said she would replay the 10 minute video.

News 3 will continue to provide updates here from inside the courtroom.

In the mean time, readers can catch up on this case by reading below:

11/10/2021 – Attorney Chris Breault held in criminal contempt of court in DA Mark Jones’ public corruption trial

11/10/2021 – Mark Jones Trial Day 3: Updates from inside courtroomjavascript:false

11/09/2021 – Day 2 suspended DA Mark Jones’ public corruption trial

11/08/2021 – Live updates from the courtroom: Public corruption trial of suspended DA Mark Jones starts this morning in Muscogee County Superior Court

11/07/2021 – A recap of suspended DA Mark Jones legal troubles as state prepares to prosecute him Monday in public corruption trial

10/25/2001 — Attorney Chris Breault dismissed by judge in DA Mark Jones’ criminal case

10/22/2021 – Office manager for Muscogee County District Attorney suspended, tells News 3 she plans to resign

10/21/2021 – Judge weighing decision on whether to remove embattled DA Mark Jones’ criminal defense attorney

10/19/2021 – State asks judge to remove Chris Breault as DA Mark Jones’ criminal defense attorney

10/13/2021 – New prosecution allegations in suspended DA Mark Jones case raise questions about cocaine use

10/12/2021 – Chris Breault representing suspended District Attorney Mark Jones in criminal case

10/08/2021 – State claims embattled DA Mark Jones had issues at a downtown bar before he allegedly asked cop to lie under oath

10/07/2021 – Prosecutor includes ‘illegal drugs’ restriction in bond modification motion for suspended DA Mark Jones

10/04/2021 – Governor suspends embattled District Attorney Mark Jones

9/16/2021 – DA Mark Jones’ indictment: He’s accused of asking a police officer to lie so charge could be upgraded to murder

09/07/2021 – News 3 interviews D.A. Mark Jones on his way out of jail