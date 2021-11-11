 

Mark Jones Trial Day 5: Updates from inside courtroom

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The jury delivering the fate of embattled District Attorney Mark Jones broke for the night just after 6 p.m., Thursday Nov. 11.

They deliberated for an hour and 20 minutes before sending Judge Katherine Lumsden a note saying they were tired and ready to go home. The jury asked to re-watch video tape evidence of Jones’ and Columbus Police Corporal Sherman Hayes, that tape is at the center of the state’s case.

The jury will reconvene at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, Nov. 12 and Lumsden said she would replay the 10 minute video.

News 3 will continue to provide updates here from inside the courtroom.

In the mean time, readers can catch up on this case by reading below:

11/10/2021 – Attorney Chris Breault held in criminal contempt of court in DA Mark Jones’ public corruption trial

11/10/2021 – Mark Jones Trial Day 3: Updates from inside courtroomjavascript:false

11/09/2021 – Day 2 suspended DA Mark Jones’ public corruption trial

11/08/2021 – Live updates from the courtroom: Public corruption trial of suspended DA Mark Jones starts this morning in Muscogee County Superior Court

11/07/2021 – A recap of suspended DA Mark Jones legal troubles as state prepares to prosecute him Monday in public corruption trial

10/25/2001 — Attorney Chris Breault dismissed by judge in DA Mark Jones’ criminal case

10/22/2021 – Office manager for Muscogee County District Attorney suspended, tells News 3 she plans to resign

10/21/2021 – Judge weighing decision on whether to remove embattled DA Mark Jones’ criminal defense attorney

10/19/2021 – State asks judge to remove Chris Breault as DA Mark Jones’ criminal defense attorney

10/13/2021 – New prosecution allegations in suspended DA Mark Jones case raise questions about cocaine use

10/12/2021 – Chris Breault representing suspended District Attorney Mark Jones in criminal case

10/08/2021 – State claims embattled DA Mark Jones had issues at a downtown bar before he allegedly asked cop to lie under oath

10/07/2021 – Prosecutor includes ‘illegal drugs’ restriction in bond modification motion for suspended DA Mark Jones

10/04/2021 – Governor suspends embattled District Attorney Mark Jones

9/16/2021 – DA Mark Jones’ indictment: He’s accused of asking a police officer to lie so charge could be upgraded to murder

09/07/2021 – News 3 interviews D.A. Mark Jones on his way out of jail

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss