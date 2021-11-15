Mark Jones Trial Day 6, Week Two: Updates from inside courtroom

11:11 a.m – News 3 reached out to Acting District Attorney Sheneka Terry and she said she will have no comment today.

Terry will continue to run the office as she has since early October, when Jones was suspended. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp now has the authority to appoint a District Attorney until one can be duly elected.

Deputy Attorney General John Fowler did not comment while leaving the courtroom on Monday.

Two jurors told News 3 they had reached guilty verdicts on five the nine counts.

10:25 a.m. – Muscogee County District Attorney Mark Jones pleaded guilty to four of the nine counts of criminal conduct in a plea deal.

As part of the deal, he will be removed from the office immediately, The state has asked for him to be sentenced to five years in prison, to serve one.

Count 1 – Influencing witnesses (Hayes) GUILTY



Count 6 – Attempted violation of oath of office (Terry) GUILTY



Count 7 – Attempted violation of oath of office (Schwartz) GUILTY



Count 9 – Violation of oath of office (Bailey) GUILTY

“You got so caught up in being the DA that you forgot the people you ran to represent,” said Judge Katherine Lumsden. “… These are human beings. This is their fundamental rights. It is not win at any cost.”

10:10 a.m. – With a jury still considering his fate, Muscogee County District Attorney Mark Jones appears to be on the verge of taking a plea offer from the state first thing Monday morning.

Jones and his attorney Katonga Wright were in the courtroom before 9 a.m. when the jury was scheduled to begin deliberations. Wright, Deputy Attorney General John Fowler and Superior Court Judge Katherine Lumsden were huddled at times.

Terms of the potential plea deal are not known and have not been published by the court. If Jones pleads guilty to a felony, he will be immediately removed from office.

Columbus Attorney Bentley Adams III entered the courtroom about 9:45 and informed the judge they he had been hired by Jones. He presented the court with a motion for Lumsden to recuse herself.

Lumsden asked Jones if he was being represented by Adams. He said he was not at this time.

Adams then withdrew the motion. Adams told News 3 that he was told by Jones a deal had been worked out.

Right after Adams left the court, the jury returned a note saying they had reached verdicts on five of the nine counts against Jones. It is not known what those verdicts are. The jury told the judge it had reached verdicts on three counts at the end of Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The jury has reached a verdict on three of the nine counts in the public corruption trial of suspended Muscogee County District Attorney Mark Jones. But those verdicts will not be known until Monday.

The jury was just dismissed and will be back Monday morning to try to reach verdicts on the other six counts.

The three counts the jury has reached verdicts on include two that involve Chief Assistant District Attorney Sheneka Terry.

Jones was accused of offering Terry $1,000 as an incentive for a murder conviction.

The state contended that violated both their public oath and the law.

The other count in which a verdict has been reached involves the family member of a homicide victim.

In a 30-minute taped conversation, Jones told Chris Bailey that, “he was the best friend he had,” and if he did not withdraw an adverse court motion, he would have to consider other options in prosecuting the case.

Judge Lumsden told the court that she was not telegraphing anything and reminded the jury not to read it one way or the other. She says if there are guilty verdicts, she will do the sentencing on Monday.

If convicted on any of the felony charges against him, Jones would be removed from office.

