Market Days on Broadway returning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Dozens of vendors will be coming back to Uptown Columbus later this month. Market Days on Broadway are returning on June 20, marking the beginning of the 2020 season.

The Market features many local and organic farmers selling produce, along with soap vendors, home goods, jewelry vendors, and baked goods.

Local shelters and animal rescue groups can be found in the median of Broadway.

While at Market Day events everyone is asked to continue socials distancing and keep six feet apart.

Market Days takes place every Saturday morning, from 9 a.m. until Noon in the 1000 &1100 blocks of Broadway.